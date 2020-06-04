Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning will receive a surprise remaster this Summer

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, a remaster of the 2012 RPG with a rather tumultuous history is coming our way this August.

Published by Electronic Arts on last generation consoles, the role-playing adventure is now in the hands of THQ Nordic, who plan to unleash it once again alongside all of its previously released downloadable content.

According to a listing on the Microsoft Store, Re-Reckoning will release on August 11 and will be “remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay,” hinting that parts of the original experience have been either enhanced or expanded upon in some way.

The game’s original developer, 38 Studios, went bankrupt shortly after its release, cancelling an MMORPG set in the same fictional universe. It has an unusual history, and one well worth diving into if you’re a fan of strange stories in gaming development.

Re-Reckoning is being helmed by Kaiko, who previously worked on remasters in the Darksiders universe alongside Legend of Kay: Anniversary Edition. Fans of Amalur will be happy to know it’s seemingly in good hands.

“Kingdoms of Amalur doesn’t have what it takes to be the next Skyrim, but it’s a warmly welcoming and lovable adventure with excellent combat, superb character development and the focus on what most players like best about fantasy RPGs,” reads our 4/5 review.

Despite some of its obvious flaws, Kingdoms of Amalur has established a cult following in the years since its release, and we can picture this remaster being warmly received by a number of players. We’ll likely hear official word from THQ Nordic alongside all the remaster’s expected platforms later this week.

