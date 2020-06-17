Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – Everything you need to know about Square Enix’s newly announced game, including trailers, the release date and more.

Almost out of nowhere, Square Enix has announced the next entry in the Kingdom Hearts series: Melody of Memory. As you might be able to gauge from the title, this is a KH game like no other and it’s sure to have some fans split.

From the initial leak, all the way up to Square Enix’s official acknowledgement of the game, we’ve got all the information you need to be ready for another trip with Sora, Donald and Goofy.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Trailer – how does it look?

It might be brief, but the brand new trailer for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory does drop a few essential clues about how the game will play. First and foremost, the game will take the form of an action-rhythm adventure – so just think of Guitar Hero but with keyblades and Disney worlds.

The map screen feels brilliantly reminiscent of KH2, but the game itself will follow a similar aesthetic to the first Kingdom Hearts, placing all sorts of confusion as to where this new title places itself on the official Kingdom Hearts timeline.

From a gameplay perspective, it seems as though Square Enix has taken some inspiration from KH2’s Atlantica world. Fans will remember that the second trip to Ariel’s homeworld required well-timed button mashing to the score of some dreadful original songs. With the focus more aligned with action this time around however, Square Enix might have just found a balance that works.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – confirmed worlds:

Traverse Town

Agrabah

Wonderland

Olympus

Destiny Islands

Atlantica

Halloween Town

Twilight Town

Keyblade Graveyard

The World that Never Was

Related: The Last of Us 2 Review

Which platforms will Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory be released on?

Despite looking as though it could be a decent fit for mobiles, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will actually be getting a full cross-platform release, coming to Xbox One, PS4 and even the Nintendo Switch.

This is the first time a Kingdom Hearts games has hit Nintendo’s latest console, and while it’s not exactly the KH3 port or final mix re-releases that some fans were hoping for, it’s nice to see Sora and the gang back on a Nintendo console.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory release date – when is it coming out?

Having only just dropped the first trailer, there’s no concrete launch date available, but Square Enix has promised that the game will drop worldwide in 2020, so here’s hoping we don’t have to wait too long to dive into this new title.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…