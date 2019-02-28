Kingdom Hearts 3 story expansions and downloadable content are on the way

Kingdom Hearts 3 director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that additional content is now in the works for the acclaimed JRPG.

Having launched back in January 2019 after five long years of development, Kingdom Hearts 3 still has a few surprises awaiting us with future content.

Speaking to Dengeki Online, Nomura said that smaller, less significant updates would be made available for free once completed ahead of premium DLC.

As for more significant additions, the long-rumoured Critical Mode is likely on the way, an increased difficulty option that will challenge the most hardened of players.

More premium offerings will be far larger, although no method of release has been revealed by Square Enix as of yet.

They will focus on expanding the story of Kingdom Hearts 3, including the circumstances of characters we won’t name here for fear of spoilers.

Having finished the game, the character being proposed for downloadable content has a narrative arc we’d love to see expanded upon.

Let’s not forget the myriad questions the secret ending left us with, which could materialise in the form of either a fully-fledged sequel, expansions or who knows what.

Earning 9/10 in our review, Kingdom Hearts 3 was, beyond all expectations, worth waiting for:

‘I loved my time with Kingdom Hearts 3, embracing its melodramatic storytelling, whimsical selection of worlds and enjoyable combat right until the very end.

The closing act left me in tears as revelations I’ve been waiting over 13 years for finally came to fruition. I’ve grown up with these characters and the myriad worlds they inhabit, and knowing this could be their final adventure is a bittersweet pill to swallow.’

Have you finished Kingdom Hearts 3? Ready for more content? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.