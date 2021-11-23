John Wick or Neo from The Matrix in Mortal Kombat? Not if Keanu gets his way

Mortal Kombat has delighted action and horror movie fans by bringing classic characters to its brutal arena in recent years.

We’ve seen Rambo, the Terminator, Predator, the Xenomorph from Alien and even Freddy Kreuger join the Kombat zone, but I’m pretty confident Neo from The Matrix and John Wick could whoop all their asses in the hypothetical ‘who would win in a fight between…’ discussion.

Unfortunately, the man behind both characters, is dead set against either appearing in a future Mortal Kombat game. Speaking to Esquire, the great Keanu Reeves said he isn’t enthused about joining the ranks of guest fighters from the Hollywood realm.

When asked via a fan question (via Eurogamer) “If it were up to you, would you allow it to happen?” the man behind both characters was pretty emphatic; there’s no need for a crossover with everyone doing their own thing quite happily.

“If it was up to me? No,” he said. “Mortal Kombat is awesome in so many ways. But I think, you know, Neo? John Wick? Yeah, man. They’re doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat’s doing their own thing.”

While we admire Keanu’s determination to keep his characters within their own universes (and so much more about him), both characters crossing over into Mortal Kombat would be amazing. After all, the addition of Rambo as a downloadable character in Mortal Kombat 11 was awesome.

Neo would be practically unbeatable, given he can just be programmed with the perfect tactics to beat everyone, and can move faster than even the most rapid attacks. Wick can take a kicking and keep on ticking, as we’ve all seen, which would make him a tough nut to crack within the MK arena.

As Eurogamer points out, Warner Bros. owns the rights to both The Matrix and Mortal Kombat, so it’s not out of the realms of possibility. However, getting Keanu to do the voice and mo-cap for Neo doesn’t seem likely.

It seems the wasted opportunity of Cyberpunk 2077 might be the only chance we get to see Keanu cross over into the video game realm, although we wouldn’t say no to a most triumphant Bill & Ted game. Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan in Mortal Kombat mightn’t do so well though.