It’s The Last Of Us Part 2 vs Ghost of Tsushima at The Game Awards 2020

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 has received a slew of nominations for the forthcoming The Game Awards 2020, featuring as a contender in a whopping ten categories.

The long-awaited sequel is up for Game of the Year, Best Direction, Best Performance and Best Music and a number of others, ahead of next month’s influential ceremony awards ceremony, that’s usually also good for some news announcements.

The five-star title will duke it out alongside another PS4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima. It has been nominated in seven categories, including Game of the Year. Here are the other contenders for the top prize:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

The public are able to vote for their favourites, while 95 media and influencer outlets are also on a voting jury for annual awards founded by Geoff Keighley.

For Best Direction, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2 will go up against the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Hades, Half-Life: Alyx.

Both titles are also nominated for Best Narrative and will be judged against 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Hades. You can head on over to the The Game Awards website to see all of the nominees.

Related: Best PS5 games 2020

In this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards a number of the titles mentioned here were also honoured. Best Game went to the Final Fantasy 7 remake, while The Last of Us Part 2 won Best PS4 Game. Best Xbox Game went to Doom Eternal, while Animal Crossing: new Horizons was our favourite Switch game of 2020. Half Life: Alyx was the best PC game of 2020, according to our judges and the votes of Trusted Reviews readers.

What has been your favourite game of 2020? Should The Last of Us Part 2 rein supreme? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …