It’s cheats vs cheats as Call of Duty trolls crossplay grifters

Developer Infinity Ward has a novel solution to the cheating issues plaguing online multiplayer gaming during Call Of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare battles

The studio has announced suspected cheaters will be matched up against each other in exclusive lobbies, rather than simply banning them from online play outright.

In a tweet announcing the new measures, the company revealed how it plans to deal with cheaters moving forward, including “updated matchmaking to match suspected cheaters together.”

The announcement comes after console gamers began turning off cross-platform play due to cheating PC gamers running roughshod over the competition. Infinity Ward’s actions could prove to be the solution that keeps everyone happy, especially given that in-game cheaters can now be called out during the game.

Related: Best FPS Games

“Players in Warzone and Modern Warfare who report suspected cheaters will receive confirmation in game when a player is banned,” Infinity Ward said in a tweet on Tuesday, stating the new measures rolling out this week.

Infinity Ward says additional dedicated security updates, and increased recourses for back-end tech, studio and enforcement teams are also on the way. The ability to report-a-player to killcam and spectate modes are coming soon.

Modern Warfare is the latest version of the storied franchise to hit consoles and PCs, while Warzone is a battle royale-specific title designed to combat the dominance of games like Fortnite and PUGB.

Our reviewer gave Warzone a 3.5/5 score following its release last month, praising the weaponry, gulag mode and buy stations.

Our reviewer wrote: “Warzone is a fine example of how you can iterate on a formula and improve it, but remove the heart of something by playing it a little too safe. Overall, it’s fun but it lacks the style of its contenders. Given a choice, I’d go for the wise-cracking idiot over the well-dressed business person every single time, and Warzone is definitely the latter.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …