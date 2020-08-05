It looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be revealed in Warzone

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone has now reached a staggering 75 million players across all platforms, and how it likely plans to reveal the shooter’s next installment through the free-to-play battle royale.

Earlier this week, Activision finally confirmed after much speculation that Treyarch and Raven Software are the studios behind this year’s entry in the franchise, which will seemingly be revealed to the public very soon. Given it’s likely only a few months away, we’re surprised it hasn’t broken cover already.

Speaking after its recent financial results, Activision expanded upon how it will be using Warzone as a storytelling tool going forward, foregoing traditional marketing in favour of a method which speaks directly to an engaged and growing audience of players.

“The success of Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile in addition to, of course what we continue to see on our premium games has created a ton of new opportunities for the franchise,” Activision Publishing boss Rob Kostich explained in response to Cowen and Company analyst Doug Creutz (via Eurogamer).

“Another thing, I think, that’s really important for us as it relates to marketing is from storytelling – from a storytelling perspective, where we can be even more creative and so on and engaging with our fans than ever before.”

“So, if you look at Warzone in particular, it’s not only like a great game experience, but it’s also a great platform for us to share new franchise news and information directly with our community like we haven’t done before. So, this is also a big and positive change for us as we think about the business.”

This year’s entry is rumoured to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, whose title and logo has already leaked through a Doritos advertisement. Small clues regarding the setting have also been popping up in Warzone for months now, hinting that this new installment will be intergrated into the battle royale’s seasonal model much like Modern Warfare before it. We’ll be sure to share more new on the reveal as it emerges.

