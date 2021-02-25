Is Xbox Live down? Microsoft confirms major sign-in issue

Microsoft has acknowledged a major outage preventing Xbox Live users worldwide from signing into their profiles.

Microsoft has already spent over 90 minutes attempting to resolve the issue, which is the first outage of note since the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

In a post on its Xbox Status page, the company says the Account and Profile issue is affecting the new-gen systems, Xbox One, cloud gaming, Android devices, Apple devices, Xbox on Windows, Xbox 360 and web services.

As of 9:40pm UK time, Microsoft says it is still working on a resolution for the issue preventing users from signing into their profiles, limiting their ability to enjoy the best Xbox Series S/X games and more.

“You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available,” Microsoft writes.

There are knock-on affects that the purchase of games, the purchase of game pass, backward compatible games, subscriptions and in-game purchases. The company says gamers may also be experiencing difficulties joining multiplayer games and finding other players online. Microsoft also warns: “You may have trouble starting cloud games or be unexpectedly disconnected from a game after it begins.”

Developing…