Capcom has revealed Resident Evil 8: Village for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC – and it will continue the rebooted story that began with the series’ seventh installment.

Taking place several years after Resident Evil 7, you will once again play as Ethan Winters as he finds himself travelling to a mysterious village in search of Chris Redfield. While it doesn’t acknowledge events from a number of earlier games, this is still a very important title when it comes to overall lore.

Is Resident Evil 8 canon?

Yes! It is a direct continuation of Resident Evil 7, and knowledge of those game’s events will be required to make the most of what this new entry has to offer. You can check out a brief plot synopsis below:

“Set a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil™ series who made a brief appearance in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, leaving Ethan devastated and thrown into an entirely new nightmare.”

While its narrative will be canon, particular elements of Resident Evil 8: Village will be a large departure from series conventions. It will feature creature such as werewolves alongside traditional zombies, and will also delve into the occult nature of its mysterious setting.

The true nature of Chris Redfield will also be fascianting to uncover, since it’s clear the former hero is up to something villainous, and it will be up to Ethan to uncover the truth and potentially bring him to justice. We love all the mystery surround Resident Evil 8, and the fact Capcom is taking things in such a bold new direction.

Resident Evil 8 will be launching for PS5, Xbox One and PC in 2021. It won’t be coming to the previous generation consoles, so we can expect a survival horror experience which takes full advantage of the new hardware. Prepare yourself for a good spook!

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…