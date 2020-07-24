Halo Infinite is the long-awaited next entry to Microsoft’s flagship shooter franchise, with 343 Industries set to deliver an ambitious new evolution of the formula with this new chapter in Master Chief’s journey.

Set to be a major launch title for Xbox Series X, many players are wondering if Halo Infinite will be a traditional console exclusive or is expanding to other platforms much like Microsoft’s recent output of published titles. Well, we’ve got some good news for you!

Is Halo Infinite coming to PC?

Yes! Halo Infinite is currently in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Windows 10. It will be available at launch as part of Xbox Game Pass and Play Anywhere, and players who purchase on older consoles will also be able to utilise Smart Delivery to carry over all their saves, achievements and other progress with no trouble at all.

The recent Xbox Games Showcase featured an 8-minute gameplay demo for Halo Infinite showcasing its open environments alongside some of Master Chief’s new abilities such as a grappling hook which can be used to collect faraway objects, navigate the world and launch yourself towards enemies. It looks excellent, despite how brief our glimpse ended up being.

Halo Infinite will take place several years after the events of Halo 5: Guardians, following Master Chief as he finds himself confronting The Banished and their tyrannical leader: Atriox. You may recognise him as the primary antagonist from Halo Wars 2, who will be making a deadly return later this year. The story is exactly what we want from the franchise. Chief is outnumbered, outgunned and stands no chance of winning, but will likely rise to the challenge in the end.

343 Industries has said that Halo Infinite will be the last mainstream title in the series for the forseeable future, and will be seen as a platform going forward for new story missions and a growing multiplayer component. They haven’t called it a live service, but it certainly seems to feature many of the hallmarks you’d expect from one. It’s a curious direction, and we hope it pays off.

