Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows 10 later this year, and will be a brave reinvention of the franchise by 343 Industries.

That being said, it will still remain faithful to everything we love about the iconic shooter. But is it a reboot? Well, the answer is more complicated than you might think. So, we’ve broken down the facts to give you a definitive idea of where Halo Infinite stands in the grand scheme of things.

Is Halo Infinite a reboot?

Not exactly, although it isn’t a traditional sequel to Halo 5: Guardians. 343 Industries states the narrative has been constructed in a way so it “welcomes those new to the franchise as well as continues the Master Chief’s saga for our most dedicated fans.”

It will conclude the events of The Reclaimer Trilogy while forging a new path forward, establishing a platform the franchise will build upon moving forward. So it will likely feature a number of familiar characters and themes, but won’t be afraid of throwing players into new territory. This is a good balance to strike, and you could likely consider it a soft reboot of sorts.

The narrative of Halo Infinite will follow Master Chief as he finds himself on Halo as he must defend himself against a new hostile faction known as The Banished. First introduced in Halo Wars 2, the faction has seemingly already taken control of the ring following a war the human race didn’t stand a chance of winning. It’s a compelling setup, and leaves us with many unanswered questions.

Infinite will also be a departure in the gameplay department, while also maintaining the tight shooting mechanics and freeform exploration fans adore from earlier entries. But now things are spiced with a greater range of weapons and movements, which also includes a grappling hook mounted to Chief’s wrist.

