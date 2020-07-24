Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows 10 later this year, and will be a brave reinvention of the franchise by 343 Industries.
That being said, it will still remain faithful to everything we love about the iconic shooter. But is it a reboot? Well, the answer is more complicated than you might think. So, we’ve broken down the facts to give you a definitive idea of where Halo Infinite stands in the grand scheme of things.
Is Halo Infinite a reboot?
Not exactly, although it isn’t a traditional sequel to Halo 5: Guardians. 343 Industries states the narrative has been constructed in a way so it “welcomes those new to the franchise as well as continues the Master Chief’s saga for our most dedicated fans.”
Related: Best Xbox Series X Games
It will conclude the events of The Reclaimer Trilogy while forging a new path forward, establishing a platform the franchise will build upon moving forward. So it will likely feature a number of familiar characters and themes, but won’t be afraid of throwing players into new territory. This is a good balance to strike, and you could likely consider it a soft reboot of sorts.
The narrative of Halo Infinite will follow Master Chief as he finds himself on Halo as he must defend himself against a new hostile faction known as The Banished. First introduced in Halo Wars 2, the faction has seemingly already taken control of the ring following a war the human race didn’t stand a chance of winning. It’s a compelling setup, and leaves us with many unanswered questions.
Infinite will also be a departure in the gameplay department, while also maintaining the tight shooting mechanics and freeform exploration fans adore from earlier entries. But now things are spiced with a greater range of weapons and movements, which also includes a grappling hook mounted to Chief’s wrist.