Genshin Impact has proven to be one of 2020’s biggest gaming surprises. Chinese developer MiHoYo has crafted a sprawling free-to-play RPG experience that rivals some of the best in the genre across PS4, PC, iOS and Android.

But given the next generation of consoles are drawing closer with the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X, many players are probably wondering if Genshin Impact will be making the jump alongside their current progression in the PS4 version. I don’t know about you, but I’d pretty peeved if I had to start over on a new platform.

Is Genshin Impact coming to PS5?

While nothing has been confirmed thus far, it seems pretty likely given the discussions MiHoYo has been having in recent interviews regarding the future of Genshin Impact. It’s essentiallly a live-service experience, so players can expect regular updates and expansions to the RPG moving forward, and that will include ports to new platforms.

Related: How to grind to Primogems in Genshin Impact

Speaking to IGN Japan, an official spokesperson expanded upon the plans being made for Genshin Impact in regards to its content roadmap and technical improvements across all platforms. “We will continue developing even more content and gameplay while also releasing updates and optimizations. So, the product that goes online isn’t the ‘final version’, but rather the ‘first step’.”

“We are also in discussion over future visual improvements as well,” the studio said in reference to bringing Genshin Impact to “next-gen” systems, which all but confirms that a PS5 release is on the horizon, although how far away it is from release remains unclear. Sadly, the developer made it clear that there are no plans for an Xbox version: “We currently don’t have any plans for an Xbox version of the game.”

We’ll be honest, Genshin Impact is rather ropey in terms of performance and visuals on PS4 and PS4 Pro. Even the enhanced console can struggle to render Genshin Impact at times, and hectic fights can bring the framerate to an absolute crawl. A PS5 version could remedy many of these issues if properly optimised, especially given the powerful specs it contains.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…