Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to launch for PC, Google Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One on December 10, with a next-gen upgrade for the new consoles also on the horizon.

Given the nature of the platform, a Nintendo Switch port is likely out of the question, but many fans are still wondering if such a dream project could ever become a reality. If we’re blunt, it’s very unlikely, but past experience shows that it definitely isn’t impossible.

So, is there any chance of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 ever coming to Nintendo Switch in the future, either on the vanilla console or the rumoured upgrade poised to land in 2021? Let’s delve into the possibilities and weigh up our options.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Nintendo Switch?

The short answer is a big fat no. CD Projekt Red has announced no plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Nintendo Switch, and even its minimum requirements on PC dwarve what the hybrid console is currently capable of.

However, we’ve seen other gargantuan RPGs like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Outer Worlds ported to Switch with surprisingly positive results, meaning that the right development team could probably do wonderful things with the console.

It would likely take a bunch of resources though, and additional updates to the existing version of Cyberpunk 2077 to iron out its vast range of bugs and performance issues. It’s likely a port could happen, but it won’t be for a long time, and could even surface on a new version of Nintendo’s console in the years to come.

Rumours have been circulating across the internet for a number of months now regarding a successor to the Nintendo Switch with a better display, improved specs and other features. It remains unconfirmed, but such an upgrade would do a much better job of handling a prospective Cyberpunk 2077 port.

Only time will tell, but we’d love to see an adventure of such size and scope in the palm of our hands. Here’s what I thought of the game in my 4/5 review: “CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant RPG experience with Cyberpunk 2077, but it often falters under the weight of its own ambition.”

“Exploring Night City is an unparalleled joy, depicting a dystopian world with an unmatched level of detail in the genre. I lost myself for hours, but such immersion also unveiled a number of deeper issues with its lacklustre themes and problematic writing.”

