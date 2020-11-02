How will PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders work in the second lockdown?

The government has announced that a second lockdown will be coming into effect later this week in England, and will last until the early days of December at the earliest.

Because of this new development, it means that we will all be urged to stay home during the coming launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X, which is both a blessing and a curse when you stop to think about it.

Those who secured their unit through an online website should be perfectly fine unless delivery options are disrupted by the lockdown, but those who pre-ordered through a high-street retailer or supermarket brand will need to do some extra research to see how their console might be affected.

Retailers in England, such as GAME has already announced through its social media channels how console pre-orders will now be handled, since it isn’t exactly an essential business when compared to supermarkets and pharmacies. However, those who have placed a deposit in-store shouldn’t be too disheartened, since a method is being put in place.

“XBOX SERIES S/X – STORE PRE-ORDERS Please come and pre-purchase your console from now until Wednesday evening. You will then be able to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm. Xbox All Access customers will be contacted directly tomorrow with further instruction,” reads a tweet from their official account.

No information has been provided surrounding PS5 pre-orders at the retailer, but we imagine it will follow a similar method since the lockdown will still be taking place on November 19th. Here’s hoping that consumers will be able to social distance and safely pick up their consoles without any added trouble. Other businesses such as Smyth’s Toys are yet to comment on physical orders, or if customers can choose to shift them online.

Supermarkets such as Tesco and Asda are defined by the government as essential businesses, so those who hold retailers with select stores should be perfectly fine. If any major changes arise we will be sure to update this article with all the latest information, alongside any other major changes to pre-orders in the weeks to come.

