How to watch the Resident Evil Showcase later today

Capcom is set to host its very first Resident Evil Showcase later today which will feature an abundance of announcements and news on the survival horror franchise.

The upcoming presentation will primarily focus on Resident Evil Village, with it set to unveil our first look at gameplay alongside a deeper dive into its setting, characters and overall narrative. Trailers have already provided a few juicy clues, and we can’t wait to see more.

In addition to Resident Evil Village, Capcom has also promised that a new title will be shown, with this one focusing on multiplayer of some form. Exactly what it will be remains a mystery, and hopefully it is somewhat more refined than Project Resistance in Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil Showcase – Dates, times and how to watch

The Resident Evil Showcase will take place on January 21 at 2pm PT/10pm GMT/11pm CET, meaning that eager viewers in the UK will need to extend their bedtime to catch all the action as it happens.

You can watch it directly from this page if you don’t fancy hopping over to YouTube, and we’ve left an embedded link below to make things a bit easier:

“Join our host Brittney Brombacher as we showcase new information on Resident Evil Village, including an extended trailer that unveils a bit more of the world and mysterious new characters, as well as a first look at gameplay! We’ll also have Producer Peter Fabiano there to help guide you through the world of Resident Evil Village and the horrors that await you. If you need to leave the lights on and hide under a blanket, we won’t judge you,” reads the PlayStation Blog.

The internet is likely excited about the very tall witch lady who has become an obsession amongst fans when she was first shown in a teaser for the showcase earlier this week. She’s been seen in a handful of footage thus far and is seemingly a major villain in Resident Evil Village, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from indulging in a bit of collective simping. Whatever floats your boat and all that.

Will you be tuning in for the Resident Evil Showcase later tonight?