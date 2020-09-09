How to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal

Following the bombastic announcement of its solo campaign, Activision and Treyarch are gearing up to announce the online multiplayer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War later today, and you can come along for the ride as it happens.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal including where you’ll be able to watch it, when it’s happening and what we expect to see. Here’s hoping it continues the evolution we saw being fostered in last year’s Modern Warfare.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal?

Activision and Treyarch have confirmed the multiplayer reveal event will commence on Wednesday, September 9 at 6pm BST/10am PST.

Don’t worry if you can’t catch the reveal as it happens, chances are all of the trailers and other juicy information will be available online immediately after the fact.

Where can I watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is covering all of the online bases when it comes to this reveal event, with it being available on its official Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. We’ll be sure to include a link to the stream below once it becomes available.

What to expect from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal

It is unclear exactly what multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops War will entail, and how it will connect to the hugely popular Warzone battle royale. It has already been confirmed that Cold War will feature a battle pass alongside a “steady stream” of post-launch updates, so expect a similar cadence to Modern Warfare.

Chances are that the two will be updated as one cohesive unit once Modern Warfare is phased out of the regular pipeline, so perhaps we’ll see a makeover for Warzone alongside traditional multiplayer and zombie reveals for this year’s entry. Footage of the multiplayer has already leaked online showcasing a couple of well-versed modes such as Search and Destroy, but Activision has been quick to scrub it from the internet.

