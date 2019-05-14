Here’s how to watch tomorrow’s Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has announced an upcoming direct presentation that will focus entirely on Super Mario Maker 2.

Set to launch on June 28 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, this will be one of the system’s first big exclusives in 2019.

You can watch the presentation as it happens on Wednesday, May 15 at 11pm BST, and it will last for roughly 15 minutes or so.

As for where you can watch it, Nintendo will once again host the stream across its YouTube and Twitch channels, with on-demand playback available shortly after.

Super Mario Maker 2 is launching only a few short weeks after E3 2019, so we don’t imagine it’ll be shown off there in much capacity. That spotlight belongs to Animal Crossing and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

We imagine the stream will focus primarily on mechanics, items and other changes that are being introduced as part of the sequel.

Given the Switch doesn’t have a dedicated touch-screen stylus, which was essential for the original game, perhaps we’ll see some form of peripheral announced, too?

The original Super Mario Maker included three distinct visual styles from a number of Mario games, and we wouldn’t say no to a fourth being thrown into the mix.

