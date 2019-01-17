Mortal Kombat 11: How to watch tonight’s big reveal event

Later tonight we will finally see the full reveal of Mortal Kombat 11, the latest title from NetherRealm Studios.

The event will be held simultaneously across London and Los Angeles and will see a variety of announcements made for the upcoming fighter.

First revealed at The Game Awards 2018, beyond the reveal trailer we’ve only seen a handful of details regarding Mortal Kombat 11. This all changes tonight.

The reveal event kicks off at 6:30pm BST/1:30pm ET with developer and celebrity interviews before a Keynote Presentation begins an hour later.

Fans, celebrities and the development team will be in attendance to provide further insight into the game’s many announcements, and we’re expecting gameplay, characters and more to be shown off.

You can watch everything as it unfolds later tonight below:

Set to release for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2019, a few details regarding Mortal Kombat 11 have already emerged thanks to the Steam page.

Some features include character customisation similar to Injustice 2, which allows you to unlock individual costumes and skins for each character through a lootbox-esque system.

The return of ‘Klassic Fighters’ has also been teased, which means we could be returning to the series’ root in terms of playable characters and narrative.

What are you hoping to see from the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.