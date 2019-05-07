It sure looks like a new Ghost Recon game is being announced this week

Ubisoft has announced it will be holding a livestream later this week that will focus on the Ghost Recon franchise.

E3 2019 is only a few weeks away, but that isn’t stopping Ubisoft from unveiling an all-new chapter in its tactical shooter series before the big event.

According to Eurogamer, this will be an all-new entry in the Ghost Recon series, acting as the first new title since 2017’s hugely successful Wildlands.

The stream itself will take place on Thursday, May 9th at 7:30pm BST, and you can watch it through the publisher’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

A few teasers have already begun emerging online ahead of the announcement. Skell Technology, a fictional company, has popped up and teases a more futuristic setting for the iconic franchise.

Showcasing solar panels, drone technology and other wild futuristic stuff, if related to Ghost Recon, it definitely has us curious about what big changes are being brought into the fold.

Earning 4/5 stars in our review, we praised Ghost Recon Wildlands for its joyous multiplayer and huge sandbox open-world to cause chaos within:

“If you’re looking for a really big, extravagant sandbox game that’s great fun solo and hilarious in co-op, don’t be shy. Wildlands isn’t Ghost Recon as we know it, but it’s the wildest party in town.”