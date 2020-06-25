Cyberpunk 2077 Night Wire: How to watch tonight’s big event for the RPG

CD Projekt Red is set to hold a digital event for Cyberpunk 2077 known as Night Wire later today, which is set to feature an abundance of new gameplay, story and other details for the highly-anticipated RPG.

Night Wire is essentially the Polish studio’s answer to an E3 presentation, coming in its own unique format now the annual show has been sadly cancelled due to Covid-19. These complications haven’t stopped the hype train though, with millions of players excited to see more of the game ahead of its November release. Previews will also be arriving after the show. We sadly didn’t have a chance to play it, but will be bringing you a bunch of new gameplay information either way.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night Wire dates and times – when is it?

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077’s Night Wire event will take place at 5pm BST/9am PT and will provide a 25 minute glimpse at the upcoming title. We can expect a new trailer, new gameplay and conversations with the game’s developers diving behind the scenes of how such an ambitious project was put together.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night Wire stream – where can I watch it?

The presentation itself will be available to watch on the company’s Twitch and YouTube channels. We imagine an official link will emerge closer to the show itself, and we’ll be sure too include it here when it does. If you can’t catch it live, the entire show alongside its individual trailers will likely be available to view right after they’re shown, so you can catch all the best bits without any issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. CD Projekt Red have also confirmed it will be playable on next-gen consoles, with free upgrades coming for existing owners. A dedicated upgrade for the new machines will be coming after release, presumably introducing a bunch of visual and performance upgrades for the ambitious title.

