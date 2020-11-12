How to unlock all of the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The PS5 is here, and Insomniac Games is christening the next-gen console’s launch with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Acting as a huge expansion to the 2018 original, the sprawling adventure follows Miles Morales as he slowly but surely hones his new superpowers across the city of Harlem.

It’s an excellent new chapter before a fully fledged sequel arrives in the years to come, telling a heartfelt story with plenty of joyous new gameplay mechanics to jump into. Here’s a glimpse from our 4/5 review: “It shows why Miles Morales is, arguably, the franchise’s greatest strength, while also proving how much of an impact the next generation will have on visuals and performance. If you’re picking up a PS5, this is essential.”

Related: Best PS5 Games

Much like Peter Parker before him, Miles Morales has plenty of superhero suits to unlock throughout the campaign, all of which are loving easter eggs to the comic books and films that inspired them. While some are easy to unlock, others are hidden behind side missions and collectibles that you won’t stumble across until beating the campaign. That, and you might want to see how rad they look without playing it for yourself.

Trusted Reviews has compiled a list of all the unlockable suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with info on how to unlock them and how they look on the player. There’s a bunch of them, so let’s dive right in.

Great Responsibility Suit

How to unlock: Earned as part of the main story

Homemade Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available from Level 5)

T.R.A.C.K Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available from Level 6)

Animated Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available from Level 7)

Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit

How to unlock: Earn with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available as story progresses)

Crimson Cowl Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available as story progresses)

S.T.R.I.K.E Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available from Level 10)

The End Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available as story progresses)

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available as story progresses)

Into The Spider-Verse Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Activity Tokens (available from Level 13)

Classic Suit

How to unlock: Earned as part of the main story

Uptown Pride Suit

How to unlock: Earned by completing all quests and missions in the Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man app

Winter Suit

How to unlock: Earned by completing the “We’ve Got a Lead!” side mission

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

How to unlock: Earned with Tech Parts and Ability Tokens (available as story progresses)

Programmable Matter Suit

How to unlock: Earned by completing all of The Underground Stronghold quests

Purple Reign

How to unlock: Earned by completing all of the mixtape side activities with The Prowler

Bodega Cat Suit

How to unlock: Earned by finishing the campaign and completing the “Cat’s Pyjama’s” side quest

Spider-Training Suit

How to unlock: Earned once starting New Game+

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…