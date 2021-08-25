How to get the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console bundle

Alongside the news Halo Infinite will finally launch on December 8, Microsoft has announced a special edition Xbox Series X and controller to commemorate the occasion.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the blockbuster Halo franchise, which launched alongside the original Xbox, the company has announced a custom-designed console bundle that’ll also include a copy of the game.

The console, which will play Halo sound-effects when powered on or off, launches on November 15 and can be pre-ordered (UK link / US link) from today for £479.99/£549.99.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft wrote: “This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armour there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue. To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles.”

However, if you already have the console, there’s also an “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition” (bit of a mouthful, eh?) on the way too. That’ll cost $199.99/£179.99.

“Ready for any mission with a custom design inspired by the Master Chief’s iconic armour, this controller features a battle-worn, matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an arsenal of swappable components and a custom carrying case emblazoned with the iconic UNSC insignia,” Microsoft writes.

Those snapping-up either items will be have to wait a few weeks before enjoying the game, and a couple more months being able to play in campaign co-op mode.