Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console bundle

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Alongside the news Halo Infinite will finally launch on December 8, Microsoft has announced a special edition Xbox Series X and controller to commemorate the occasion.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the blockbuster Halo franchise, which launched alongside the original Xbox, the company has announced a custom-designed console bundle that’ll also include a copy of the game.

The console, which will play Halo sound-effects when powered on or off, launches on November 15 and can be pre-ordered (UK link / US link) from today for £479.99/£549.99.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft wrote: “This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armour there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue. To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles.”

You might like…

Halo Infinite to launch without major modes despite year-long delay

Halo Infinite to launch without major modes despite year-long delay

Halo Infinite: All we know about the next Halo game

Halo Infinite: All we know about the next Halo game

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

However, if you already have the console, there’s also an “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition” (bit of a mouthful, eh?) on the way too. That’ll cost $199.99/£179.99.

“Ready for any mission with a custom design inspired by the Master Chief’s iconic armour, this controller features a battle-worn, matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an arsenal of swappable components and a custom carrying case emblazoned with the iconic UNSC insignia,” Microsoft writes.

Those snapping-up either items will be have to wait a few weeks before enjoying the game, and a couple more months being able to play in campaign co-op mode.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.