How to get Ratchet and Clank for free on PS4 and PS5 right now

Sony is offering Ratchet and Clank for free on PS4 and PS5 and you don’t have to be a PlayStation Plus member in order to benefit.

As part of Sony’s Play & Home scheme, which will see a range of free content offered during the next few months, gamers will be able to download a digital copy of the game first released in 2016. The digital copy became available early on Tuesday morning in the UK and will remain so until 4am on April 1 UK time.

Gamers will see the title available to download within the PlayStation Store app on their console, free of charge. It’s also available by browsing to this weblink, signing into your account and selecting add to library. That’ll remotely download the game, or will be next time you turn on the console. The game was only £8.99, so it’s not like Sony is breaking the bank here, but a free game is a free game.

The game originally launched on PS4 in 2016, but was itself a remake of the original Ratchet and Clank that arrived on the PS2 way back in 2002. It’s also part of the PlayStation 4 Collection of the best PS4 games, which is offered free for PS5 owners with a PS Plus subscription.

Our reviewer awarded the game four stars and concluded: “More than just a remake, this feels like a lap of honour for Ratchet and Clank, with all the frantic action, bizarre weaponry and cheeky innuendo a fan could wish for. Being picky, you might say that it sticks a little close to the old templates, but at least it does so on a bigger stage with a spectacular sense of scale. Only time, sales and the movie’s box office will tell if we’ll see more of this dynamic duo, but I hope so. This is a pretty good way to make a new start.”

Last year Sony offered the Journey and the Nathan Drake Collection as part of the Play At Home initiative, so we’re hoping for more top titles between now and June.