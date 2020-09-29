Genshin Impact is a new free-to-play adventure from Chinese studio miHoYo, and has taken the internet by storm since its launch earlier this week.

Available across PS4, iOS, Android and PC – Genshin Impact is now out in the wild and can be jumped into by anyone who downloads the RPG on their respective device.

While performance and visuals will differ depending on the platform you’re playing on, cross-play and cross-progression mean that the overall experience is relatively uniform no matter where you decide to begin your journey in the fantasy world of Teyvat.

If this sounds like something you’d fancy jumping into, we’ve compiled exactly how to download Genshin Impact across all of its respective platforms, alongside how to gain higher download speeds amidst the incredibly hectic launch.

Related: Best PS4 Games

How to download Genshin Impact

PS4: This one is simple. Head to the PlayStation Store and you’ll be able to download the game directly onto your system. After the short download, you’ll be ready to play.

PC : PC is a little more complicated, as you’ll need to visit the official site and download the client directly. From here, run the program and determine an installation path for the game itself.

: iOS and Android: To play Genshin Impact you will need to visit The App Store or Google Play Store to download the RPG.

Does Genshin Impact have cross progression?

This feature depends heavily on the platform you are playing on. PS4 does not allow progression to be shared with PC, iOS or Android, although you can play with other players on those platforms without issue. It remains unclear if this will change in future, or if we can expect progression to carry over to an inevitable PS5 version.

However, progression can easily be shared between the PC and mobile versions of Genshin Impact if you wish to jump into a quest or make some pulls on your morning commute or the comfort of your bed. It’s surprising to see such a fully-featured RPG bridging between PC and mobile, and hopefully it will continue to grow in ambition moving forward.

Related: Xbox Series X

What is Genshin Impact?

Inspired heavily by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact is a free-to-play RPG taking place in the fantasy world of Teyvat. Upon losing your brother to a mysterious villain, you awaken in a new realm and must get to the bottom of an unfolding mystery.

On the way you’ll recruit new allies, embark on quests and slowly build up a varied roster of characters. We’ve played a handful of hours and it’s rather compelling, although it remains to be seen how excessive the grind will become in the endgame.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…