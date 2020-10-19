How the Sony PS5’s most imposing feature will improve over time

The giant cooling fan within the Sony PS5 console will benefit from performance improvements over time, the gaming giant has revealed.

In a Japanese interview, one of the technical engineers behind the PS5 says data gleaned from future game releases will be used to optimise the physically imposing cooling fan.

Yasuhiro Ootori, the PS5’s mechanical design chief, says the Accelerated Processing Unit CPU/GPU combo that underpins the console will also be responsible for controlling the fan.

“Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU’s behaviour in each game will be collected,” Ootori says in an interview with 4gamer (via ResetEra). “We have a plan to optimize the fan control based on this data.”

Ootori says that there are sensors within the main board that can register temperatures on a game-by-game basis. Once that data has been processed, the fan will respond given to the needs of the software being played.

The fan itself was one of the more surprising aspects of a recent PS5 video teardown published by Sony and hosted by Ootori. It’s 120mm-wide and 45mm-thick of has a double sided intake and takes up a fair amount of space within the next-gen console.

Recent hands-on tests have suggested the console will run cooler and quieter than the Sony PS4, despite the abundance of power on display. In its trial run, The 4Gamer website reported that “the exhaust was gentle, and I could hardly hear what seemed to be the rotating noise of the fan.”

Dengeki Online also reported “it was really quiet,” while claiming the console did not feel hot to the touch, despite hours of gameplay. The translation reads: “Finally, when I touched the main body, I didn’t feel much “heat” … It seems that there is no need to worry about the heat exhaust structure.”

The Sony PS5 goes on sale on November 19 in the UK, but there are ongoing questions about stock availability. We’re hoping for news on a third wave of pre-orders this week.

