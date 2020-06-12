The Last of Us 2 is finally upon us, meaning players around the world are ready to jump into Ellie’s harrowing new adventure. But exactly how long will it take to beat compared to the first game?

Naughty Dog’s original classic clocked in at roughly 15 hours, or less if you were an experienced player who knew their way around each new location and encounter. Otherwise, it was quite a beefy experience when all was said and done.

You’re probably expecting a similar situation with the sequel, and we’re happy to report it more than delivers when it comes to providing a long, complete experience you’ll want to return to again and again.

Related: Best PS4 Games

How long is The Last of Us 2?

My first playthrough of The Last of Us 2 took me 22 and a half hours, and I wasn’t rushing to reach the game’s narrative conclusion. I made a point to explore each abandoned storefront, uncover every journal entry and search for resources at any given oppurtunity.

I found that the in-game timer doesn’t progress when in the pause menu, so every minute was recorded in real time as I played. Additional playthroughs of the campaign won’t take this long if you plan to utilise New Game+, which carries over all of your relevant weapon upgrades, abilities and equipment. You’ll also be able to grab any journal entries or collectible cars you might have missed.

How exactly you decide to play will also dictate the exact playtime. You could decide to play aggressively, firing upon each mercenary and infected you come across. On the flipside, you could approach things stealthily and move through areas without a single drop of blood spilled. The Last of Us 2 allows for plenty of different approaches, which adds further to potential replay value.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…