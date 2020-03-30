Resident Evil 3 stumbles spookily into our gaming lives this week, acting as the second modern remake in Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise in just as many years.

Given how beloved Resident Evil 2 ended up being, expectations for this new instalment are incredibly high, and we imagine millions of gamers are eager to sink their teeth into it.

But how long is the campaign exactly? Can players expect to spend dozens of hours in the shoes of Jill Valentine or just a few? Trusted Reviews has the answer for you below, so read on to find out.

Related: Best PS4 Games

How long is Resident Evil 3?

During my review playthrough, I finished Resident Evil 3 in 3 hours and 58 minutes, only missing one optional location throughout the campaign. Beyond that, I managed to hoover up the majority of collectables, weapons and upgrades and still reach the credits in under 4 hours. This is rather short, even compared to the brief nature of Resident Evil 2.

There’s even a trophy for clearing the campaign in 2 hours or less, so it’s possible this brevity was by design so players are encouraged to revisit Jill’s adventure with different weapons, costumes and other distinct unlockables. For clarity’s sake, I ran through the campaign with this challenge in mind and almost made it, finding myself short by about 20 minutes.

The above time only concerns the solo campaign, and you’ll likely find yourself spending even more time with the game’s multiplayer component – Resident Evil Resistance. This asymmetrical experience has a group of survivors trying to escape a deadly facility under the watchful gaze of the mastermind, a player-controlled overlord who can spawn all sorts of enemies and obstacles to block your progress.

“Resident Evil 3 is a bit of a disappointment after last year’s brilliant revival of Resi 2. It’s still a gorgeously spooky time, but one that is marred by an overly brief campaign and a so-so multiplayer component that doesn’t reach the standard we’ve come to expect from Capcom in recent years,” reads our 3.5/5 review.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…