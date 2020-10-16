How hot is the Xbox Series X?

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is now in the hands of press and influencers around the globe, and this has been accompanied by an avalanche of anecdotes surrounding how the console runs, and whether or not it’s comparative to a volcano.

Turns out that perhaps some are overblowing the temperature of Microsoft’s monolithic slab, since a new report from VentureBeat has done the research and compared it not only to the current selection of consoles, but also a gaming PC with comparative specs running a similar slate of games.

Jeff Grubb used a thermocouple thermometer which he stuck inside each device while it was running in the state you’d expect from a regular gaming session, and measured each of his results from there. Obviously, you can expect the exact temperature to vary wildly depending on what game is being played and how demanding it is on the system.

You can check out the full chart findings below, but the general consensus is that the Xbox Series X runs much cooler than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and even manages to beat out the RTX 3080 in terms of temperature when running Hitman 2 in a controlled 10-minute test.

It’s worth noting that the above test was performed on preview hardware, and thus the results could differ when compared to a launch model of the Xbox Series X, but it’s conclusive enough to show that while the new console will heat up a room, it’s better designed than what came before it.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to launch on November 10, which is only a handful of weeks away at the time of writing. Sadly, Halo Infinite has been delayed so its selection of blockbuster exclusives is lacking right now, but there are still plenty of worthwhile reasons to pick one up.

