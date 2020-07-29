Horizon Zero Dawn system requirements unveiled ahead of next week’s PC release

Previously a PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn is making its way to PC this August, and now we finally know what will be required to make the most of Aloy’s journey on the platform.

Despite launching for and looking positively gorgeous on the vanilla PS4, the system requirements for Horizon Zero Dawn are surprisingly high, yet seasoned PC gamers shouldn’t have much trouble meeting them.

We’ve compiled the minimum and recommended system requirements below, so you’re ready for when it arrives across Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7th.

Horizon Zero Dawn Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Horizon Zero Dawn Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

While the models and environments used in this PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn remain unchanged, players can still look forward to a number of other enhancements. Increased performance, a wider range of resolution options and traditional PC controls are just some of things arriving with this iteration of the open-world adventure.

This is also the complete edition of the game, meaning it will include the Frozen Wilds expansion alongside a variety of other cosmetic and in-game bonuses. If you never had a chance to play it on PS4 or simply fancy a revisit with greater visual fidelity, this is definitely the way to go. For now, here’s what we thought of Frozen Wilds in our 5/5 review:

“Frozen Wilds is more of Horizon Zero Dawn, and that is in no way a bad thing. The expansion offers some closure on certain story threads whilst telling a self-contained tale that’s perfect for this ruined world you find yourself in. There’s little in terms of mechanical upgrades to the game, but Horizon never needed that in the first place.”

