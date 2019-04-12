Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is coming and “you’re gonna die” when you see it, says voice actress

Janina Gavankar, known for her role as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2, claims to know some secrets about Guerilla Games’ next project.

The project in question is Horizon Zero Dawn 2, a sequel to the studio’s hugely popular open-world PS4 exclusive.

It’s safe to assume a sequel is in the works given the first game’s critical and commercial success, but this is the first time we’ve seen it discussed publicly.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration (via Reddit) Gavankar had this to say about Horizon Zero Dawn 2, seemingly teasing her own role in the game:

‘It’s incredible, wait ’til you see the sequel. You’re gonna die – I know some secrets! – you’re gonna die.’

While we sincerely hope we won’t end up dying once Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is formally unveiled, it’s hugely exciting to learn that a sequel is apparently in the works.

Gavankar might be reprising her role as Tatai, a character she played in the Frozen Wilds expansion, which we scored 10/10 in our review:

“The Frozen Wilds is more of Horizon Zero Dawn, and that is in no way a bad thing. The expansion offers some closure on certain story threads whilst telling a self-contained tale that’s perfect for this ruined world you find yourself in. There’s little in terms of mechanical upgrades to the game, but Horizon never needed that in the first place.”

Would you like to see Horizon Zero Dawn 2? Maybe it’s coming to PS5? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.