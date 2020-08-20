Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC

IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive when it launches for PC in 2021, and it won’t be available on Steam or other storefronts until the exclusivity period expires.

Hitman 3 follows in the footsteps of Borderlands 3, Control and a number of other high-profile titles which have launched exclusively for the Epic Games Store before jumping over to other platforms.

Such a move is normally accompanied by an injection of cash from Epic, so we can’t blame studios for making the jump. “Self-publishing HITMAN 3 is a big step for IO Interactive in achieving our highly ambitious goals as an independent studio,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

“Furthermore, this partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create the game exactly as we imagined, for our fans and for our community uncompromised.” The studio has confirmed that progression will carry over from Steam, although it remains unclear exactly how such a process will be carried out.

Today’s announcement was accompanied by the reveal of Dartmoor’s Thornbridge Manor. Located in England, this is one a few locations to be confirmed for Hitman 3, and once again teases a sprawling playground of murderous possibilities. Take a look at the trailer below:

Hitman 3 will be the final chapter in Agent 47’s World of Assassination trilogy, which is set to conclude narrative events which began a number of years ago. It’s been a fascinaing journey, and watching all of the locations, mechanics and story elements combine into one cohesive package has been so satisfying. Here’s hoping IO Interactive stick the landing with the upcoming third entry.

It will be launching for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC in January 2021. IO Interactive has announced that the first game will available on Epic Games Store for free from August 27 until September 3.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…