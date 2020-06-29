Hideo Kojima could be teasing a sequel to Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima has begun teasing the next project from Kojima Productions on Twitter, and it could have something to do with Death Stranding.

First released in November 2019, Death Stranding was the debut release from the Japanese studio, and is honestly unlike anything we’ve ever played. It’s coming to PC in July, meaning a whole new audience will have a chance to experience it. We’ll be covering that in the future, so keep an eye out for it.

Now, Hideo Kojima has begun tweeting about his studio’s next project, which has apparently entered pre-production, and if the teasing imagery in the tweets ring true, it could have something to do with Death Stranding. We’d take this all with a pinch of salt for now, though.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Alongside the tweet, Kojima has also shared a number of images on Instagram relating to Death Stranding. These include one featuring the game’s logo, the Bridges insignia and one of BB, the strange baby used to detect deadly creatures across its post-apocalyptic world.

Kojima has said he is actively working on his next project, although it is still in the early stages of production. Chances are we won’t be seeing it for a number of years, and it will likely be coming to next-generation consoles, too.

There’s always a chance that whatever Kojima is working on has nothing to do with Death Stranding, and he just has a bunch of random tat scattered across his office from its development. However, its unusual universe certainly has potential for expansion if he went down such a route.

“Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel compelling,” reads our 5/5 review.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…