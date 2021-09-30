 large image

Here’s why God of War: Ragnarok is delayed and you won’t be mad

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When Sony confirmed God of War: Ragnarok would be delayed until 2022, most observers assumed it was another title falling victim to the challenges of developing games in the pandemic era.

However, the game’s lead voice actor Christopher Judge, who plays Kratos, has now revealed otherwise. In a social media post Judge said his need for multiple surgeries back in 2019 led to the planned release date being pushed back into next year.

Judge was full of praise for the Sony Santa Monica studio, whom he says refused to scapegoat him for the delay and enabled him to recover from the surgeries before proceeding with the development.

“100% in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming,” Judge wrote on Twitter. “This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me to rehab…”

“[There were] no threats, no, ”who do you think you are?” Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope.”

The comments will take some of the heat off Sony as it faces up to a thread-bare line up of top PS5 games almost a year after the console went on sale.

Big hitters like God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 have all slipped to 2022 in part due to the coronavirus pandemic upsetting the regular order.

Sony is yet to set a release date for Ragnarok, which brings to a close the epic Norse mythology saga. At the recent PlayStation Showcase we got the reveal trailer for the game and it looks like it’ll be well worth the wait.

