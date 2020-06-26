Here’s some of our favourite deals from the Steam Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale is finally here, bringing with it an assortment of attractive bargains on thousands of titles across the digital storefront for a limited time.

Having kicked off earlier this week, the digital promotion will last until July 9th at 10am PT/6pm BST, meaning you’ve still got roughly a fortnight to take advantage of some gaming discounts.

There’s an absurd amount of games to choose from, and Steam will be highlighting a bunch of new offers each day to give a selection of blockbusters and indie darlings a chance in the spotlight. We’ve compiled some of our favourite deals below for your perusal.

Borderlands 3 – £24.99

Resident Evil 2 – £17.49

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £27.49

Rainbow Six Siege – £6.49

Pathologic 2 – £11.67

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – £16.49

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – £23.99

Half-Life: Alyx – £34.86

DOOM Eternal – £24.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – £15.99

Titanfall 2 – £8.24

The Outer Wilds – £12.49

Risk of Rain 2 – £11.99

Watch Dogs 2 – £9.99

Into The Breach – £5.69

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – £17.49

Devil May Cry 5 – £17.49

Steam is also holding a special promotion, and will be knocking £5 off your first purchase over £30, which is an awfully tempting incentive to spend more than you need on a wishlist of games. Given the saving, it might just be worth it. The times of daily deals and flash sales are long behind us, with Valve instead opting for an evergreen approach to its sales. All the deals are here for the entire duration, so you don’t stand a chance of missing out.

We’re honestly surprised that recent blockbusters such as Borderlands 3, DOOM Eternal and Resident Evil 3 have already received significant reductions. If you’re one of those folks who decided to wait for discount instead of paying the full price at launch, your luck has finally paid off with the Steam Summer Sale.

