Here’s our first glimpse at the Xbox Series X startup sound

Microsoft has released a new video which appears to feature the Xbox Series X startup sound, marking the very first time we’ve heard the console’s iconic jingle.

In previous years, Xbox startup sounds have been rather loud and bombastic, awash with explosive sound effects and distinctive imagery. This time, it seems the company is aiming for something more understated.

You can watch it for yourself below, but it begins with a shy orchestral tone before ushering into something louder and surprisingly relaxing.

As this happens, the new and improved Xbox logo fades into view before vanishing – presumably making way for the user interface or whatever game/application you’re using.

Compared to the Xbox Series X, which sounds like a grenade going off in your television, this is far more appealing, and should make midnight gaming sessions a little easier on the ears.

The above video was released to promote the Xbox Series X Digital Showcase, which will take place on May 7 at 4pm BST. It will be the first time we’ll see gameplay on the next-gen console, so it makes sense to tease the startup process a few days beforehand.

Beyond a new reveal for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the event’s contents remain unknown, although we imagine Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring and other upcoming blockbusters will make an appearance.

We’ll be covering the event as it happens with all the latest news and announcements, so be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the essential coverage. Don’t expect first-party offerings this time around though, Microsoft is saving those for their own bespoke event in July.

