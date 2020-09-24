Here’s how much it will cost to upgrade storage on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Storage expansion for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be a bitter and expensive pill to swallow, with SSD drives being a very pricey purchase, and the ones required for the next-gen consoles are only just becoming commonplace on the market.

Microsoft has now begun announcing how much its next-gen storage solutions will cost consumers, and it isn’t cheap. According to US retailer Best Buy, the 1TB expandable storage card will retail for $220 (which translates to £170).

Xbox Series X will launch with 1TB SSD, while the Xbox Series S will have 512GB. While this amount of space will store a decent number of games, you will likely need to upgrade if you hope to maintain a substantial library. Such a thing is especially true with the digital-only Series S, which won’t accept physical games in any form.

Related: Best PS5 Games

Games developed specifically for the Xbox Series X/S will need to be powered by the SSD due to unique visual and performance features boasted by such titles. Existing Xbox One and Xbox 360 games can be played from a standard external storage drive, so you could theoretically use existing ones from previous consoles without issue.

PS5 will have a similar storage solution, with its exclusive titles requiring an SSD of similar speed and capabilities to take advantage of games made for the platform. Much like Xbox, a more standard drive can be used for existing PS4 games in your library.

At the time of writing, there aren’t many drives on the market with the speeds being presented by the next-gen consoles, although certain brands such as Samsung will be bringing such SSDs into the public eye in the future. It will be interesting to see how the scene evolves one these new machines are commonplace. Here’s hoping upgrading your console’s memory will become cheaper and more accessible moving forward.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…