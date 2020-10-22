Here’s all the streaming apps and services coming to PS5 at launch

Sony Computer Entertainment has announced all of the streaming services and applications that will be available on the PS5 at launch.

It has also said which ones won’t make the cut for November, and will be available to download in the near future. Even when taking these into account, the launch offerings feature most of the more commonly used services such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, Sony’s Sid Shuman broke down exactly what players can expect from the PS5’s media experience on November 12. We’ve compiled the full list of confirmed applications below:

Apple TV

Netflix

Disney Plus

Spotify

Twitch

YouTube

Other services such as Prime Video, Crunchyroll and Hulu will be coming after launch, and dates for them remain unknown at the time of writing. We can’t imagine they will be too far behind the initial release date though, especially considering their demand in the eyes of consumers.

“As we showed in our tour of the PS5 User Experience, there will be a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment. It’s located right next to the Game home screen, so you can quickly switch between Game or Media content,” reads the blog post, highlighting how streaming services will no longer have their own individual applications.

“Creating dedicated Game and Media spaces for the PS5 user experience will make it fast and easy to switch between gaming and entertainment content whenever you want. The PS5 console also features a new Control Center that makes controlling your music easier than ever before, so you can quickly switch between channels, skip, and pause your music.”

Apple TV is a rather major addition, since the company doesn’t have a habit of intergrating any of its services with consoles in the past. While it isn’t confirmed, it would be cool if this resulted in Apple Music and similar things making their way to the PS5’s media centre. The console will also launch with a multimedia remote which will make browsing simple for those who don’t fancy using the Dualsense controller.

PlayStation 5 will be launching this November at £449/£359 for the physical and digital versions respectively. We’ll have plenty of coverage in the weeks to come, so keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews.