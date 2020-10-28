Here’s all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Collection this November

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced all of the titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a new aspect of the online service debuting alongside the PS5 this November.
Acting in a similar manner to Xbox Game Pass, the PlayStation Plus Collection will grant active members of the subscription service a selection of games at no extra cost. Now we know exactly what the library will contain, and it’s pretty impressive.
Related: PS5 Unboxing
We’ve compiled the full list of titles that have been confirmed below:
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
In addition to the PlayStation Collection, Sony has also confirmed the two freebies coming to the service in November. Bugsnax and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will be available for absolutely free, with the former being one of PS5’s most anticipated titles.
It looks strange, beautiful and utterly engrossing in all the best ways. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition will also be available as a freebie in November, hinting that we will now receive two games for PS4 and one on PS5 each and every month. Throw in the collection and PlayStation Plus is better value than ever.
The PS5 will be launching both its physical and digital editions on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world, including the UK, can get their hands on the console on November 19. We’ve got one in the office and recently unboxed it, and can’t wait to share more with you soon.