Here’s a look inside the Steam Deck box

While we won’t get to properly meet the Steam Deck until 2022, Valve has shown us what the prototype and packaging will look like.

Anyone who’s been waiting on a Steam Deck will be waiting well into the new year to actually play it, since Valve postponed the original December 2021 release date.

However, the company is giving us a glance into what owning one will actually be like. A blog post has shown us a sneak peek into the final packaging that the portable PC will ship out in, alongside a look at the Steam Deck DV prototype.

Credit: Valve

As you can see from the picture above, the outside of the box is pretty nondescript, though you can catch some quirky pictures on the side, including the iconic Portal Companion Cube.

The post also mentions that you shouldn’t use the box as an umbrella, as a magnet, or smash it on the ground.

Credit: Valve

Credit: Valve

The inside packaging tells you all the places you can play your Steam Deck in various languages, with the option of a ‘test chamber’ being another welcome Portal reference.

Underneath the packaging is where the actual Steam Deck itself is, though Valve did note that only the 64GB and 256GB models will have this case. The 512GB variation will come with an anti-glare etched glass screen and will be getting a special case that has not been revealed yet.

Credit: Valve

As previously stated, this is the case for the first two variations, and the model inside is the Steam Deck DV prototype, which gives us a better idea of what the fully-finished device will look like.

It has also been revealed this week that there will be no Steam Deck exclusive games and that Valve has been working on the issues surrounding the sticky B button that some developers had reported.

It’s expected that the Steam Deck dev kits will be rolling out very soon, and we’ll be sure to let you know how we get on with this portable PC when we try it out.