Here are the PlayStation Plus games available in February

The list of February 2022’s PlayStation Plus games have officially been announced, here are the titles that are up for grabs.

For the first time in seven months, there actually hasn’t been any leaks around the PlayStation Plus game lineup, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats.

Luckily, we now have the official list, and we’ll be running through each game just below.

But before we start, remember that you have until the end of this month to download Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic to your game library. On 1 February, these new three games will be running the show and will be available to download until 28 February.

EA Sports UFC 4

Any fighting game enthusiast is likely familiar with the UFC franchise, but UFC 4 is great for newbies too. Boasting ample improvements to the formula compared to its predecessors, this trip into the world of mixed martial arts will keep all players on their toes.

Praised as being the most accessible game for newcomers and offering up a fast, fluid and satisfying combat system, this game can be enjoyed by pretty much anyone.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

Before we begin, it should be noted that this game is the PS4 version, so you won’t be treated to the PS5 version as a PlayStation Plus member.

But looking past that, Tiny Tina packs in a lot of action; you can smash skeletons, defeat dragons and battle against in an adventure inspired by Borderlands.

You can choose from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own individual skills and abilities to keep gameplay fresh, and take on your adventure solo or with a friend in co-op mode.

Planet Coaster Console Edition

In the twist to the last game, you can only download the PS5 version of Planet Coaster, so there is no PS4 version included.

A blast from the past but with next-generation graphics, Planet Coaster allows you to build the theme park of your dreams with absolutely no consequences.

You can place over 700 pre-made objects if you want to start your journey straight away, or build your park from the ground up with terrain altering tools and piece-by-piece construction.

Just make sure your park is doing well so your profits and attendance figures shoot as high as your coasters.