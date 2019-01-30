Hearthstone celebrates the Lunar New Year with beefed up quests and a cheap bundle

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Blizzard is handing out rewards to Hearthstone players.

Surprisingly, this is the first time Hearthstone has celebrated the Lunar New Year, despite stablemate Overwatch making a big deal out of it every year since launch and Hearthstone brandings its years as ‘Year of the theme-for-these-expansion-packs’ each year.

Don’t worry about that though, Hearthstone’s first big celebration of the Lunar New Year is here and happening. You can celebrate by… giving Blizzard some money, buying a Lunar New Year Bundle which has 10 card packs from The Witchwood, The Boomsday Project and Rastakhan’s Rumble for £16.99, snagging 30 cards for a pretty decent price.

If you prefer your celebrations to not involve giving a giant video game company money, things get better on February 5th, with beefier quests that award gold and crafting dust for completing them, in addition to a free golden Fireworks Tech just for logging in, and some New Year emotes to spam at your opponents, too.

Maybe card battles aren’t the first thing on your mind as you celebrate the year of the pig but it seems like Blizzard want to celebrate so why not get in line? You don’t want to be a party pooper, do you?

This’ll run through till February 13th, so better act fast. If you haven’t dug in to Hearthstone for a while, they’ve added a bunch of content over the last year, and the game feels like it’s in a good place. If the PvP stuff isn’t working out for you, there’s a few PvE adventures and even a selection of challenging puzzles too.

