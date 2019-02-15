Hasbro lifts the lid on Fortnite branded Nerf Blasters and Super Soakers

Toy outfit Hasbro has revealed the full lineup of Fortnite branded Nerf Blasters and Super Soakers, and you can pre-purchase them today.

If the Fortnite connection isn’t enough to draw in toy hungry kids and hardened battle royale fans, Hasbro are also teaming up with esports team Team SoloMid (TSM) to promote the Nerf Blasters throughout the year.

It’s not the first licensing deal Fortnite has leapt into. You can get action figures and even Fortnite monopoly already, but this addition: replicas of in-game weapons that you can use to reenact in game skirmishes, feels a little gross. A large part of Fortnite’s audience is young children, and selling toy weapons to them feels a little grim.

But, also I had an entire wardrobe full of toy gunsas a kid and I seemed to turn out okay, so perhaps I’m being oversensitive here.

The weapons available include a Nerf version of the AR-L, the SPL and even a tiny Llama inspired Microshot, selling for just $9.99.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of different Super Soaker water pistols, including the RL, a rocket launcher that closely resembles a candy coloured rocket launcher.

It looks like they’re primarily going to be available in the US, pre-ordered through Hasbro Pulse, or later tonight on Walmart, Target or Amazon, for US audiences. There’s no word yet on whether they’ll be making the jump across the Atlantic just yet, but for the more devout members of the Fortnite audience, they will be a must-buy even if they have to import them.

