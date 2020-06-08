Harry Potter RPG takes place after the books and will feature a hub world, romance and more – report

A leak has emerged for the elusive Harry Potter RPG which is apparently in the works at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Footage of the rumoured project emerged back in 2019 and we haven’t heard a peep from it since, but it is apparently in development at Disney Infinity creator Avalanche Software.

Now, a new Reddit post has emerged showing what the role-playing adventure could entail, shining a detailed light on its setting, mechanics and other elements of what will allegedly be known as Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy.

According to the leak, you will be playing as a Hogwarts student up until the point of graduation where you’ll be free to attend classes, explore the castle grounds and make friends with fellow fledgling witches and wizards.

Players will be free to design their own characters and choose their gender, appearance and whether or not they’re a muggle, wizard-born or mudblood. The leak also suggests it will deal with mature themes, and there will even be romantic pursuits with the option to marry your love interest.

In terms of where the game takes place, it will be after the events of the books and films. So, Voldemort is dead, and many of the universe’s existing characters will be older and out of the picture. The leak claims there will be an opportunity for cameos and familiar locations though.

The world will consist of different hub areas each with their own stories, quests and characters to encounter. Hogwarts, Hogsmead and The Ministry are three of four planned areas, according to the report. There’s a lot of potential in this setting, and we hope it explores beyond established tropes we’re already familiar with.

Combat will apparently rely on tactics and energy management, with players able to unlock a number of different skills by progressing through a skill tree. Some abilities will be locked behind Good and Evil paths, hinting that there might even be a morality system of sorts you’ll be a part of.

If this game is real, we imagine it would have been revealed at E3 or Gamescom until both were cancelled due to Covid-19. So, there’s always a chance it will be shown off before the end of 2020, perhaps as cross-gen title for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

