Halo TV show lands Black Mirror director as development finally moves forward

The TV adaptation of Microsoft’s shooter has been in the making for years, and it seems it’s finally making some steps into production.

In the works to air on Showtime, a television network owned by CBS Interactive. Otta Bathurst has been attached to direct and executively produce the upcoming show.

Little else is known about the Halo television series thus far beyond some of the names attached. However, it has been described as “evolving beautifully with rich characters, compelling stories, and powerful scripts.”

If you aren’t familiar with Showtime, they’re responsible for titles such as Homeland, Billions and Shameless amongst other popular shows.

As for how long the Halo adaptation will be, Showtime has ordered 10 episodes each with a runtime of one hour each. If done right, we could have a great story on our hands.

It will feature Master Chief in some capacity, although it remains unclear if the narrative will focus primarily on existing or original characters in the game’s universe.

Halo Infinite is the next major entry in the series, having been announced for Xbox One and Windows 10 back at E3 2018. We’ve heard little about it since, perhaps it’ll be an Xbox Two launch title?

