Halo Infinite box art revealed and it’s a gorgeous callback to Combat Evolved

343 Industries has unveiled the official box art of Halo Infinite ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23.

Microsoft and 343 Industries have now confirmed that tomorrow’s digital event will feature our first look at the solo campaign for Halo Infinite. That means a meaty glimpse at the world, characters, narrative and gameplay of Master Chief’s next adventure.

Halo Infinite will be the first entry in Microsoft’s flagship franchise since the polarizing Halo 5: Guardians, which left us with a number of burning questions after its cliffhanger ending. 343 Industries has taken its sweet time with Infinite, so we’re hoping it’s a fresh, exciting take on the series that truly blows us away.

Featuring Master Chief holding a battle rifle on the surface of Halo, the new box art is genuinely gorgeous, and a fairly deliberate callback to the days of Combat Evolved. The environment is strikingly similar, echoing a sense of imminent discovery and danger from an unknown threat.

You’ll notice the crashed ship in the distance, potentially hinting that Chief finds himself trapped on this strange alien structure and is seeking a way back home. Halo is also fractured, so this might be a returning location from previous games. Halo’s lore is fairly dense, so anything is possible.

Little is known about Infinite beyond the duo of trailers we’ve seen thus far, but it’s clear that it will be a big departure from previous games in the series. We predict open environments similar to Combat Evolved with a more varied and freeform combat system. 343 Industries could be taking cues from other shooters, ensuring this isn’t a linear experience that feels pulled from the last two generations.

Halo Infinite will be a major launch title for Xbox Series X, although it will also be playable on Xbox One and Windows 10. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play it for free, like all of Microsoft’s first-party titles. We’ll know even more after tomorrow’s Xbox Game Showcase. Speaking of, here’s six games I’m hoping to see at the event.

