Grounded Mode is coming to The Last of Us 2 this week in a free update

Naughty Dog has announced a major new update for The Last of Us 2 which will add Grounded Mode alongside a number of other surprising new features.

The narrative blockbuster was lacking a few extras you’d normally expect from a Naughty Dog adventure when it launched back in June such as optional graphical modes and modifiers which enhanced the gameplay experience during repeat playthroughs.

Now, this update plans to remedy that omission on Thursday, August 13. Grounded Mode is the clear highlight, a new difficulty setting which makes enemies deadlier and resources more scarce than ever. Every decision counts, otherwise you’re bound to be met with certain death in the city of Seattle.

A permadeath mode is also being added if you’re an absolute glutton for punishment. Both of these modes will reward you with trophies if you happen to complete them, although they don’t contribute to the platinum trophy if you’re already working your way towards that accolade. This is a relief, since that’s two extra playthroughs required if you’re a true completionist.

This upcoming update will also add a selection of visual and gameplay modifiers which will change the graphical style of The Last of Us 2 alongside adding what are essentially cheats for repeat playthroughs. We’ve included all of the planned modifiers below for your perusal:

Mirror World

Mirror on Death

Slow Motion

Bullet Speed mode

Infinite Ammo

Infinite Crafting

Infinite Melee Durability

Infinite Listen mode Range

One Shot

Touch of Death

8-bit Audio

4-bit Audio

Helium Audio

Xenon Audio

Earning 5/5 in our review, The Last of Us 2 is yet another masterpiece from Naughty Dog: “It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial,” reads our verdict.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…