Grab a gorgeous free PS4 theme to celebrate International Women’s Day with PlayStation

Sony has released a free PS4 theme to mark International Women’s Day featuring an array of beloved gaming heroines.

The cosmetic theme is now available to download and features a number of iconic characters sitting down to enjoy some quality PlayStation time.

Fans of The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn and Bloodborne will be delighted to see their heroes represented, and they’re even kitted out in recognisable outfits.

You’ve also got the adorable paper-craft protagonist from Tearaway taking a selfie in the background, acting as a lovely little touch.

Detroit Become Human’s Kara and God of War’s Freya are strong characters, but are often used as points of tragedy to further the development of male characters.

So we still have a long way to go in effective, wide-ranging representation, but seeing so many recognisable faces in the gaming world represented here is still wonderful.

On another note, it also reminds us how desperate we are to experience Ellie’s latest adventure in The Last of Us Part 2, and we’d love to see Horizon Zero Dawn 2 unveiled this year, too!

