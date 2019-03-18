GDC 2019, otherwise known as the Game Developers Conference, is a place where developers, media and dozens of companies come together to share ideas, chat business and celebrate the medium of gaming. It’s a huge event that makes a splash in San Francisco each year, and this one is set to be the biggest yet.

This goes double for Google, which is finally to set to reveal its new projects, which it describes as the “future of gaming” in a recent teaser. So, quite high expectations to live up to later this week. We can’t wait to find out more!

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Google at GDC 2019 including all the latest news, keynote announcements, consoles, games and more.

Google at GDC 2019 Keynote – How to watch the big announcements

The ‘future of gaming’ will apparently be unveiled during Google’s Keynote on March 19 at 5pm BST/10am PT as the presentation kicks off during GDC 2019.

Google has been purposely vague about what announcements it has waiting in the wings, but it’s bound to have something to do with Project Stream, the company’s Cloud Gaming initiative.

Google at GDC 2019 – Cloud Gaming is on the Cards

Last year saw a small number of players testing out Project Stream, a cloud gaming service which allows players to stream titles into an internet browser. It was restricted to one thing, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with testers being provided with a copy of the game to keep afterward.

If Google’s upcoming keynote is any indication, we’d say Project Stream was a success for the company. It allowed you to play modern experiences with impressive visuals on a relatively modest machine, relying on a beefy internet connection to do all the hard work.

Having a publisher as large as Ubisoft partnering with Google for a major title is also a big deal, and could be an indicator of what’s to come this week. Google described the test as a way of gathering user data and a way to “solve some of the biggest challenges of streaming.”

Many believe that tomorrow’s keynote will finally see the reveal of Project Yeti, a fully-fledged streaming service from Google that will act as a major competitor in the gaming space. It’s clear that the future of gaming sits in the realm of streaming, and Google seems keen to make the first significant play into this sector.

Microsoft has already begun showcasing Project xCloud, its own streaming service, while EA, Ubisoft and others have shown interest in developing their own methods of games streaming in the coming years. While we love collecting things here at Trusted, we can’t deny the convenience of playing from the internet with no troubles at all. Time will tell whether the PS5 and Xbox Two will be the last big consoles before streaming really makes its mark.

Google at GDC 2019 – Will hardware be revealed?

There’s a very high chance that Google will reveal its own line of gaming hardware at GDC 2019, and this goes beyond the controller that has been teased in patents for several years now. A fan-made render of the patent emerged online recently, which you can check out below:

Keep in mind, the above images are based upon a patent that’s outdated at the time of writing, and the final design will likely have been changed in some manner.

Regardless, we imagine a controller will be unveiled during tomorrow’s keynote alongside another piece of hardware, whether it be a fully-blown console or simply something that enables streaming like Chromecast. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier supports this, citing in a report that hardware will be one of three major pillars for Google’s gaming division, bolstered by acquired development talent.

The company has been snapping up renown industry talent in abundance, with Jade Raymond becoming VP at Google in recent weeks. Responsible for the original Assassin’s Creed and also spending time at Electronic Arts, she’s a powerhouse when it comes to game development.

Jack Buser, who was previously a senior director on PlayStation’s streaming efforts has also joined the company recently. These are just two names out of several talented professionals who appear to be working on Google’s gaming division. Whatever tomorrow brings, it’s bound to be big.

