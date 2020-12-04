God of War’s Kratos joins Fortnite, and he’s not a PlayStation exclusive

Epic Games had added Kratos to Fortnite as a purchasable skin from its in-game cosmetic store, acting as one of many major crossovers expected in the coming months.

Coming just days after the debut of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5, The Ghost of Sparta himself is quite an unexpected addition to the hugely popular battle royale.

You can purchase it for yourself from the Fortnite shop at the time of writing, although it remains unclear how long it will remain available until being replaced.

Taking inspiration from its PS4 iteration, Kratos comes with a number of items such as the Leviathan Axe, Guardian Shield and the Head of Mimir as an optional attachment. Here’s hoping he provides some fun commentary while on the battlefield.

Kratos is not only available on PlayStation platforms, he can also be found on Xbox, PC and Switch. This is really cool, and marks the first time anything from the God of War franchise has appeared on rival platforms in such a way.

A recent leak also suggests that Master Chief will soon make an appearance in Fortnite, likely as a playable skin much like Kratos. This trend suggests that perhaps we’ll see a number of gaming mascots appearing through the battle royale’s coming season.

How to get the Kratos skin in Fortnite

There are two options for buying Kratos right now. You can purchase the skin on its lonesome for just 1500 V-Bucks, or buy a bundle with additional cosmetics for 2200. This will increase to 3300 V-Bucks in the near future, providing players an incentive to jump on it right away.

If you happen to be playing Fortnite on PS5, you can also earn an exclusive piece of armour that can’t be found anywhere else. You simply need to complete a match on the platform and it will automatically be unlocked for your Kratos skin. It’s pretty snazzy, even if we prefer his abs being on full display.

