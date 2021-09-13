God of War may be the latest PlayStation classic to go PC

Sony is planning to bring a host more high-profile PlayStation exclusives to PC according to a purported leak.

A datamine of the Nvidia GeForce Now database, performed by an independent software engineer, appears to show the hit 2018 God of War remake will be available on PC via Steam and streamable from the cloud.

The leak from engineer Ighor July said the game is nowhere to be found on the Steam store right now, which suggests it just hasn’t been added yet. There’s no mention, however, of the forthcoming sequel God of War: Ragnraok.

Other games appearing within the database include the PS5 exclusive Returnal as well as the Demon Soul’s Remake. However, those entries don’t mention a PC gaming platform the titles will launch on.

While this remains very much in the realms of speculation right now, Sony is actively expanding the availability of its first-party PlayStation exclusives to include PC. Earlier this year, Sony purchased the Dutch company Nixxes, which specialises in porting games to PC.

In an interview in July Sony’s Jim Ryan said the company was “happy to be in the early stages of bringing our IP to the PC, and look forward to working with Nixxes to help us do that”.

Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios added: “They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”

The likes of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone have enjoyed success on PC, while Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the Uncharted Lost Legacy spin-off remasters are coming to both PC and PS5.

You can see how July was able to discover the unannounced games in the video below and the blog post explaining the method.